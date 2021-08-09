Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ‘are getting married this year’, believes Lara Dutta

Even as fans are eagerly waiting for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding, Lara Dutta believes that it might take place this year. She was responding to a question on a rumour about Bollywood celebrities that might be true.

Lara said that she is from the ‘older generation’ and is not in the know about which couples from the younger generation are currently dating. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not,” she said.

However, on being given Ranbir-Alia’s wedding as an example, Lara felt that they will soon tie the knot. She told Times Now, “I believe that they are getting married this year.”

Ranbir has been in a relationship with Alia since 2017, and they have even bonded with each other’s families. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are quite fond of Alia and often shower her Instagram posts with love. Ranbir is also often seen chilling with Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.

Also read | Lara Dutta says husband Mahesh Bhupathi was ‘shocked’ by her BellBottom look: ‘I don’t want to hug you’

Last year, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that he and Alia would have already been married were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Recently, during an episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Ranbir’s cousin Karisma Kapoor was taken off guard at the suggestion that Alia be counted as a part of the Kapoor family. As Karisma named the actors in the family, her co-judge Anurag Basu joked, “You can add Alia to that list now.” She simply smiled and mimed zipping her mouth.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo appearance.