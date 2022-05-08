Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt planned a destination wedding in South Africa, says Neetu Kapoor: 'They didn't want a circus'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot last month in one of the most anticipated weddings in Bollywood. They tried to keep the details of the wedding under wraps up until the last day. Neetu Kapoor, the mother of the groom, had finally confirmed on the night before the wedding that it was due for tomorrow. Almost a month after the ceremony, Neetu discussed the wedding in detail and explained the secrecy around it. Also Read| Alia Bhatt shares pic with her two 'beautiful' moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day

It was previously revealed that Ranbir and Alia were planning to tie the knot in 2020. Neetu has now said that they wanted to have a destination wedding in South Africa, but eventually ended up having a ceremony at their own terrace.

She told Film Companion, "They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement. We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening. We were in a box, we couldn't do anything. But then of course everybody got to know once the lights went up and the Sabyasachi outfits arrived." Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Sabyasachi outfits arrive at venue; fans have questions about the taxi delivering them

Neetu recalled that the whole wedding including the pre-wedding festivities was like a dream. She also revealed that there were 40 guests at the wedding and 40 friends at the wedding reception afterward. She also opened up about the surprise performance she gave for Ranbir and Alia, for which she was joined by Riddhima Kapoor, Samara Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rima Jain, and others.

The actor said they prepared the performance in a day, which included songs Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, Dholida, Cutie Pie. The last song was Tenu Leke Main Javanga, which is the step she, Ranbir, and others are performing in a candid picture from the mehendi.

She added, "Everything was beautiful. The best part was that the baarat-- it went from the fifth floor to the seventh floor. We were performing bhangra on the passage, we were just going crazy. I wanted to have a ghodi (horse at baarat) and all that, but then also they felt that if the ghodi will come then the paps will come. So I said forget that. Ranbir and Alia had planned so much that 'we'll go to South Africa, we'll do a recee,' and eventually, where did they do it? At their home. Since two years we were planning we'll go here, and we were seeing pictures. We were going absolutely nuts. But this was the best, and she looked so beautiful.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in the balcony of their Bandra home Vastu on April 14. Only family members and close friends were in attendance at the ceremony.

