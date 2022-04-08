Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's April 14 wedding confirmed by her uncle. Check out more details

After weeks of speculations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date has finally been revealed. Alia and Ranbir have been dating for almost 4.5 years now. On Friday, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt revealed the couple's wedding date in a new interview. (Also Read: Neetu Kapoor says 'ho gayi' as paparazzi ask her about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding date. Watch)

Ranbir and Alia started dating back in 2017, when they met on the sets of Brahmastra. They made their relationship official in May 2018 when they appeared together at the wedding reception of actor Sonam Kapoor. In an interview, Ranbir had also confirmed that they were dating. In 2020, Ranbir had said that they would have been married that year had it not been for Covid-19.

In a new interview with India Today, Alia's uncle Robin, who is her father Mahesh Bhatt's half brother has said that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14. Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13. The marriage ceremony will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu.

On Friday, paparazzi spotted Ranbir' mother Neetu Kapoor and asked her about the wedding dates of the couple, but she replied to them by saying “bhagwan jane (god knows).”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor had also denied reports about the couple's wedding. He said, “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me.”

Alia and Ranbir will feature together for the first time in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The first part of the big-budget film trilogy stars Ranbir, Alia, and Amitabh Bachchan and is scheduled for a release on September 9 this year.

