Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Armaan Jain is glad to have Alia as 'bhabhi', says wedding was a 'simple affair'

Actor Armaan Jain, cousin to Ranbir Kapoor, was one of the many few guests in attendance at his wedding to Alia Bhatt on Thursday, April 14. Only 28 guests were invited to the ceremony, which was held at Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra home Vastu. Ranbir's family members, including his cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Armaan Jain were in attendance. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor welcome Alia Bhatt into the family: 'But you always were a part of it'

Armaan said that he is very glad to have Alia Bhatt as his 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law), and recalled the wedding to be a very simple affair. Armaan, who is son of Rishi Kapoor's sister Reema Jain, also said that the family missed the late actor at his son's wedding.

He told ETimes, “The wedding was quite a simple affair. There was no too much of a song and dance happening during the ceremonies. Overall, it felt good to welcome Alia to our family. I couldn’t be happier to have Alia as my bhabhi. The entire family missed him (Rishi Kapoor) at the wedding. He always wanted to see his son get married and it would have been a dream come true for him if he was here. Having said that we know he was there with us in spirit at the wedding.”

Videos and pictures that emerged from the wedding had shown Armaan walking with the help of a crutch at the venue. Opening up about his injury, Armaan admitted that it caused him a bit of inconvenience at the wedding.

He said, “I underwent a knee surgery last month. The ligaments tore while playing football. This has happened to me the second time, as seven years ago also I went through it all. It takes as good as one and a half years to heal and for me to get back on field. The wedding was an exciting event and I faced inconvenience moving around due to this injury.”

Ranbir and Alia's wedding was an intimate affair as the couple got married on their balcony after a five-year-long relationship. Armaan's wife Anissa Malhotra Jain, who was also in attendance, had shared pictures of her and Armaan with the bride and the groom on her Instagram account.

Other members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and cousins Karisma and Kareena, also shared pictures on their Instagram accounts as they welcomed Alia into the family. Riddhima wrote about Alia, "Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it.”

