Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday star together in romantic ad, Reddit is uncomfortable with their age difference. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday feature together for the first time in a new ad and the public doesn't seem too happy with their pairing. The romantic advert shows Ranbir and Ananya as a couple talking about getting married soon but only in their heads. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get mushy, speak about their new home in latest ad. Watch)

The new ad for an ethnic clothes brand shows Ananya thinking to herself if they will be the right match, considering how different their choices are. Ranbir, in his own mind, keeps telling her about all the ways they can adjust and figure things out along the way. They exchange flirty glances and look at each other with love and affection throughout the video.

The video was also shared on Reddit and many have called their pairing too uncomfortable to watch, considering the vast age difference. while Ranbir is 40, Ananya is 23. “Entire ad I was waiting for a twist to show their relationship anything other than romantic,” wrote a person. “Please never cast them together in a movie,” said another Reddit user. “I can’t get over the glaring age difference between them,” wrote one as another added, “I know! Why would they agree to this? She looks like his younger sister. They could've gone for that narrative if they absolutely wanted these two.”

A few were a bit more appreciative. “Amazing chemistry, a pleasant surprise, never imagined them together as a pair, good work,” read a comment on YouTube. “Nice concept, great acting," read another.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday have never worked together before this and there is nothing in the pipeline either. Ranbir's next few projects include a romantic film with Shraddha Kapoor and an action thriller by Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Animal. The film will star Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor as well.

Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline. She also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

