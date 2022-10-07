Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get mushy, speak about their new home in latest ad. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got mushy as they spoke about their new home in an advertisement. The new commercial, on Instagram, for TMT bars began with Alia surprising Ranbir Kapoor with a design sketch of their new house. Alia kept her hands on Ranbir's eyes as she took him towards a table. (Also Read | Pregnant Alia Bhatt dances to Brahmastra song with Ranbir Kapoor in new ad. Watch)

As Alia showed Ranbir the sketch kept on the table, he gifted her a box containing a TMT bar. Ranbir then spoke about the product, as he held Alia. The video ended with Ranbir congratulating Alia on the new house and touching her nose with his as she smiled.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "The cutest couple." Another person said, "That glow is unbelievable on @aliaabhatt." An Instagram user said, "Best couple forever." Another comment read, "They're looking so cute," wrote a fan. "Awe so lovely."

Alia and Ranbir are currently waiting for the completion of the construction of their new home in Bandra. Last week, the couple was spotted at the site inspecting the work. The couple checked the construction progress on a higher floor with an interior designer.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared pictures as her family threw her a baby shower. Alia shared several pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Just ... love (yellow heart emojis)." Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. They dated for several years before getting married. After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

Both Alia and Ranbir were seen recently in Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva. She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Apart from that, she also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023.

Ranbir also has several projects in the pipeline including Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. He also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama Animal.

