Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's official wedding pics out. She reveals why they chose to get married at home

After years of speculations and weeks of confusion about the date and venue, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot on Thursday afternoon at his Bandra residence, Vastu. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony that was attended by just 30-35 guests, all close friends and family. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Official wedding pics out, see them as bride and groom

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia took to Instagram on Thursday evening, sharing a carousel of pictures of the newlyweds on her Instagram. The pictures show the couple in a variety of poses, ranging from candids during the wedding ceremonies to one

She captioned the post, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.” She signed off the message writing ‘Love, Ranbir and Alia.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wedding festivities began on Wednesday with first a pooja at the venue. This was followed by a mehendi function, attended by the close friends and family of the bride and the groom. The guests from the Kapoor side included Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda. While from the Bhatt side, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and others attended. Friends of the bride and groom from the industry--including Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Akansha Ranjan--were also in attendance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wedding also took place at Vastu with guests also including the late Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi Kapoor. The wedding festivities reportedly included a performance from singer Prateek Kuhad at the wedding. On the other hand, the Kapoor family--including Neetu, Karisma, and Kareena--surprised the bride and groom with a choreographed dance performance at the sangeet.

While Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt and half-brother Rahul Bhatt had earlier confirmed that the wedding was on April 14, they later backtracked saying it was postponed. The Kapoor family remained tight-lipped on it till a day before the wedding. After dodging questions about the wedding for several days, Neetu finally confirmed on Wednesday evening that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married at Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu on April 14. She also showered her daughter-in-law-to-be with compliments, saying, "She is the best. God bless them, really." Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Karan Johar left in tears on seeing the bride

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they worked together on Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is scheduled for a release in September this year. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018. He later said that they were planning to get married in 2020 but the wedding was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON