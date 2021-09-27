Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make surprise trip to Jodhpur ahead of Shamshera actor's birthday, see pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in Jodhpur on Sunday. The couple's trip to the city comes shortly before Ranbir's 39th birthday. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for over three years now. 

Ahead of his 39th birthday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed in Jodhpur. Paparazzi from the city took to Instagram and shared pictures of the couple walking out of the airport. 

Alia was dressed in a pair of jeans with a crop top. She completed her look with a green and white jacket and a pair of sunglasses. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for an all-burgundy outfit. 

 

Ranbir will turn a year older on Tuesday, September 28. Last year, he spent his birthday with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia. While he had lunch with Neetu and Riddhima, he was seen posing with two birthday cakes in a picture posted by Alia. 

Last year, Ranbir revealed that if it weren't for the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot. Speaking with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives. But I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.” 

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for over three years now. The two, who will be seen in the film Brahmastra, are often seen spending time with each other's families. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday. 

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia have a number of movies in the pipeline. Besides their film Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan. Yash Raj Films revealed Shamshera will release on March 18, 2022. 

Alia will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has RRR with SS Rajamouli, her home productions Darlings, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. 

Topics
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
