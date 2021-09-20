Inside Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday party: Alia Bhatt turns ‘setting girl’, Ranbir Kapoor joins celebrations, see photos

Mahesh Bhatt turned 73 on Monday and to celebrate his birthday, his daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt hosted an intimate party. While Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor attended the bash, Mahesh’s wife Soni Razdan and their daughter Shaheen Bhatt joined in virtually.

Alia took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the party. In two of them, she was seen holding up balloons behind Mahesh as he posed. The last photo shared by her featured not only the two of them but also Ranbir and Pooja. Mahesh held up his phone, which showed Soni and Shaheen being a part of the celebrations through a video call.

“73 years young! Happy birthday papa,” Alia captioned her post, adding heart and sun emojis. Pooja also posted photos from Mahesh’s birthday party, in which Alia was seen holding up the balloons to create a nice background for him to pose against. “The birthday boy... But don’t miss the setting girl!” she wrote. +

Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others wished Mahesh in the comments section of Alia and Pooja’s posts.

Ranbir has been in a relationship with Alia since 2017, and they share a close relationship with each other’s families. Last year, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, he said that they would have already been married were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra. The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, has been in the making for a long time and its release has been delayed multiple times. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in it.