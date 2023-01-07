Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt request paparazzi not to click Raha's photos; treat them to snacks, show daughter's pics

Actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met the paparazzi on Saturday and requested them not to click pictures of their two-month-old daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6 last year. Several paparazzi took to their Instagram accounts on Saturday and shared about their conversation with the couple. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt says first weeks of pregnancy were difficult with major exhaustion, nausea)

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 last year after dating for several years. They tied the knot at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and friends. The couple announced that they were set to become parents in June 2022.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla wrote on Instagram on Saturday, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples in the Bollywood industry. They were blessed by a beautiful daughter Raha Kapoor last year. Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter."

"The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. And most importantly, the couple has promised the photographers that at the right age and time, they'll allow to click pictures of their little munchkin. Indeed a right and positive step taken by Ranbir and Alia," the caption read.

Viral Bhayani's caption read, "Beautiful couple #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt and #neetukapoor hosted a special get together for media photographers. The couple requested media not to click their baby. Ranbir showed us beautiful images of baby Raha on his phone. Later he treated us with some amazing chaat."

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh. It is scheduled to release on April 28 this year. Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 8. Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

