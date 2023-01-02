Alia Bhatt says first weeks of pregnancy were difficult with major exhaustion, nausea: Didn’t talk about it because...

Actor Alia Bhatt recently recalled working throughout her first pregnancy. In November 2022, she welcomed a baby girl, Raha Kapoor with husband Ranbir Kapoor. During her pregnancy, she went on to promote her films like Darlings, Brahmastra and even shot her first action film, Heart Of Stone, which marks her entry in Hollywood. Also read: Alia Bhatt says she will never regret her decision to have Raha at peak of career

In a new interview, she shared she chose to not tell anyone about her pregnancy for the first 12 weeks because she was being told so. However, she had to push herself while taking care of her body and baby to wrap up her work commitments. Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2023. In late June, the couple announced the news of the actor's pregnancy.

Talking about the time when Alia was seen working day and night with the baby bump, the actor told Bombay Times, “I don’t believe in limiting myself unless there’s some physical limitation. I was pregnant, so yes, there was scope for many limitations, as pregnancy is unpredictable. I decided to take each day as it comes and listen to my body. Of course, work is very important, but at that point, my baby and my health were my priority. From the very beginning, I told myself that only if I was comfortable, will I push myself. Touchwood, my pregnancy didn’t hold me back physically. Yes, the first few weeks were slightly difficult as I had major exhaustion and nausea, but at that time, I didn’t talk about it because you are not supposed to say anything for the first 12 weeks, right? That’s what everybody says, so I had to keep that information to myself, but I was listening to my body."

"If I needed to lie down between a shot, I would go take a nap in my van. I would try to get as much rest as possible, but you also have to meet your work commitments. Heart of Stone is my first Hollywood movie, which I signed in January 2022. I tried hard to work out that schedule, so I didn’t want to back off. I talked to the team and they assured me that they will take good care of me and it was great. I managed to shoot my first action film while I was pregnant! That is a story I will tell for years because it also makes you realise how much your body is capable of if you just put your mind to it,” she added and said she has immense respect for her body now.

In November, Alia and Ranbir were blessed with a baby girl. It was Neetu Kapoor who named her Raha Kapoor. The couple recently celebrated their first Christmas and New Year with the baby.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, releasing this year. It has Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

