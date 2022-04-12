Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding postponed, says her brother Rahul Bhatt: 'There is no wedding on April 14'

It seems that after so much preparation and hype, the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding has been postponed. The two actors were set to tie the knot on April 14, something that had been confirmed by Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt. However, now the family has said the wedding is being postponed by about a week. However, no final date has been given as of now. Also read: Alia Bhatt blushes after fans congratulate her during video call with Farah Khan

Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt, in an interview on Tuesday, clarified that the wedding is now not happening on April 14 and there are no functions on April 13 either. Earlier, Robin Bhatt had told media that a mehendi function was set for April 13. The wedding is reportedly taking place at the Kapoor family home in Chembur. The house has been decked up in the past few days and security arrangements have also been put in place.

Speaking to AajTak.in, Rahul said the wedding was postponed after the dates were leaked to the media. He said, "The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon."

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, meanwhile, refused to comment on the matter. As per a report in Aaj Tak, when asked about the wedding dates, he said he had been asked by Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor not to talk in public about it. "So how can I disregard her request," he said.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

