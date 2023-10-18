Ranbir Kapoor asks photographers to be careful as they surround Waheeda Rehman: ‘He is doing what his father used to’

Ranbir Kapoor was by Alia Bhatt's side as she received her first National Film Award for Best Actor in Delhi on Tuesday. The couple was seated in the second row with veteran actor Waheeda Rehman in the front row. At one moment during the event, Ranbir interfered as paparazzi surrounded Waheeda to click her and even started pushing the table placed in front of her. Standing up for Waheeda, who was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the event, Ranbir stood up from his seat and asked photographers to be careful. Also read: National Film Awards 2023 highlights: Neetu Kapoor is 'very very proud' of daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, shares post

Ranbir stands up for Waheeda Rehman

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Waheeda Rehman at the National Film Awards.

A video from the National Film Awards ceremony has surfaced online and fans couldn't stop praising Ranbir for his gesture in the comments section. A photographer can also be heard saying in the video, “Arey yar dhakka mukki, table aage jara hai yar, kya kar rahe ho aap log (why are you pushing, the table is moving, what are you doing)?”

A fan commented on the video, “That's called upbringing..” Another said, “Gud gesture by RK, old lady is sitting.” Comparing him to his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor, a fan also commented, “He is doing what he’s father use to.” “Ranbir is cute man,” reacted one more fan. “Such a gentleman,” read yet another comment.

Fans ask why he wore shades inside Vigyan Bhawan

On a lighter note, many also asked why did he wear sunglasses during the ceremony inside Vigyan Bhawan. “Why is he wearing sun glass,” read one of many such comments. A person exclaimed, “Ander bhi black glares (black glares even inside a room)!”

Alia Bhatt received her first National Award

Ranbir had accompanied Alia to the National Film Awards ceremony and was seen clicking her pictures as she received her Best Actor award from President Droupadi Murmu. This was Alia's first National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which won in multiple categories. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali could not attend the ceremony.

The highlight of Alia's appearance was how she chose to wear her wedding saree for her special day on Tuesday. She looked lovely in the sheer beige saree and had her hair tied in a rough bun, adorned with flowers. Ranbir was in a black bandhgala suit.

