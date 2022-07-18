Ranbir Kapoor recalls his reaction after watching Alia Bhatt's Highway: 'Ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli'

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that his wife and Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt had left him impressed with her acting skills a long time ago. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the screen for the first time in Brahmastra, which is due to release in September this year, almost 10 years after Alia's debut in Bollywood as an adult actor. Ranbir recently recalled how Alia's second film itself had made him compliment her skills. Also Read| Ayan Mukerji says he has hidden certain Brahmastra songs even from Alia Bhatt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor joined Alia in an Instagram Live on her handle on Sunday as they along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji spoke to their fans ahead of the release of the film's first song, Kesariya. When a fan asked Ranbir to open up about his experience of working with Ayan and Alia, he showered her with compliments, leaving her blushing.

He said, "When I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan's house only. I was like 'ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli (She turned out to be like Amitabh Bachchan).' And in her second film. Lekin abhi biwi ke baare mein aise acchi acchi chijein bolunga to bolenge 'haan haan' (But if I say such nice things about my wife now then people won't take it seriously)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia fell in love when they worked together on Brahmastra in 2017. They tied the knot on April 14, and are now expecting their first child. Kesariya, released on Sunday, marked the first love song picturised on the couple. They have previously appeared in a song, when Alia made a cameo appearance as a DJ in The Breakup Song in Ranbir and Anushka Sharma's 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, they were not seen in the same frame.

Brahmastra, the first in a three-part mythological saga, is preparing for a release on September 9 in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON