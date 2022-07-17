Ayan Mukerji says he has hidden certain Brahmastra songs even from Alia Bhatt: ‘Some stuff she hasn’t heard’

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra is set to release on September 7. The film, which has been almost seven years in the making, began its journey first with the trailer release last month and now with the release of its first song Kesariya on Sunday. Before the launch of the song, Ayan spoke with the film’s lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram Live and revealed there are some songs in the film even Alia hasn’t heard yet. Also read: Brahmastra song Kesariya: Alia Bhatt promises to always stand by Ranbir Kapoor

During the Instagram Live session, a fan asked Ayan about the total number of songs in the film. The director responded, “I would not like to reveal this at this time actually. Let’s keep it one song at a time.” As Alia was surprised, Ayan added, “There are songs (in Brahmastra) that I have hidden away even from Alia.” This led to Alia being even more visibly surprised. Ayan laughed and said to her, “Yes, some of that stuff even you haven't heard. So yes, one song at a time.”

Kesariya, the film’s first song was released on Sunday. The song, shows Alia, who plays Isha, and Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shiva, romancing in Varanasi. Anticipation around the song has existed ever since Ayan and the film’s team wished Alia and Ranbir on their wedding using a teaser of it on Instagram. The filmmaker even said that the love fans showered upon it forced him to change Brahmastra’s publicity strategy.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ayan wrote, “To be honest, I always imagined that we would launch a song which was just about Shiva (Ranbir’s character), as the first song of Brahmāstra. But there was so much warmth for the Kesariya Teaser, that we decided we had to put it out first (or, everyone would kill us)! And now, I can’t imagine it being any other way.”

Brahmastra is a fantasy-fiction film, billed as the first part of a trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Reports say it also includes a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra is set to release in theatres on September 9.

