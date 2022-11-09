Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone wanted to work with each other in Tamasha 'regardless of past', says Imtiaz Ali

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali opened up about working with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in his film Tamasha. Both Ranbir and Deepika clocked 15 years in the film industry on Wednesday. While Deepika debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, Ranbir’s first film was Saawariya with Sonam Kapoor. Both released in theatres on November 9, 2007. Also read: 15 years of Ranbir Kapoor: Even with no Instagram clout, here's why he's still the standout star of this generation

Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor dated for almost two years after working together in Bachna Ae Haseeno before they parted ways. Later they shared screen space with each other in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015). Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali who helmed Tamasha, revealed how Ranbir and Deepika loved working with each other despite their past.

In an article for Indian Express, Imtiaz wrote, “Before Tamasha, all three of us were really keen to work with each other. They were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth. They are very committed and pure.”

“They (Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone) will do a scene like a scene, not like an extension of their personal life. There were a lot of things which people could have felt, that ‘Oh they have a past’, but on set–or even when the camera was switched off–there was no such thing. For me, it was the easiest that both of them were there in Tamasha,” he added.

Ranbir recently welcomed his daughter with wife Alia Bhatt. He dated Alia for years before tying the knot in April this year. On the other hand, Deepika got married to her boyfriend Ranveer Singh in 2018.

Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also starred Alia Bhatt. Deepika was also seen in a blink-and-you-miss cameo in the film, playing Ranbir's character's mother Amrita. She has been speculated to return in the sequel but nothing has been confirmed yet.

