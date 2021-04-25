Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Ranbir Kapoor finally on Netflix?': Fans are curious after actor says 'see you soon' in new video, watch
'Ranbir Kapoor finally on Netflix?': Fans are curious after actor says 'see you soon' in new video, watch

Ranbir Kapoor has appeared in a video for Netflix India. The actor was seen teasing a possible digital debut.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor in a new video for Netflix India.

Ranbir Kapoor has left fans guessing with his latest video. The actor recently collaborated with Netflix India for a promotional video but fans are wondering if there is more to it. The online streaming platform giant had shared a motion poster on Saturday, teasing that he had something to say.

On Sunday, they released a video of the actor talking about the various entertainment genres available under the platform's umbrella. "Netflix has action, comedy, drama, romance, cartoons which means there's entertainment for everyone in the family." As he waited for his prompt, he noticed that the director and the crew were busy watching cricket matches, cheering for their favourite teams. The actor decided to postpone the announcement until after the cricket season ends. "See you soon... after cricket," he said.

The video was shared with the title, "See You Soon" on YouTube. The tease left fans begging for more information. Several fans asked if the actor was making his digital debut soon. "Pls tell us it's a show that has cast him, pls tell us it's real," a fan wrote. "Is this 'soon' tomorrow??" added another. "Ranbir ke liye toh IPL bhi kurbaan hai (I will sacrifice IPL for Ranbir)," a fan wrote. "Omg, all i need is ranbir in a good tv series," a fan said.

"Ok you’ve got my attention, now please get him into a netflix original show," another fan requested. "Ranbir finally on Netflix? Netflix acquiring actors faster than Zuckerberg acquiring Instagram and Whatsapp," another joked.

Ranbir was last seen in Sanju, which released in 2018. Ranbir has been busy with his big-screen projects in the last few years. The actor has been shooting his long-delayed sci-fi film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. It was slated to release last year but was delayed further due to the pandemic. Ranbir also has Shamshera in the pipeline, which was scheduled to release this year, a film with Luv Ranjan and another with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

