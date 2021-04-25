Abhishek Bachchan on being told to 'do more than send virtual hugs': 'Just because I don’t put it on social media...'

Abhishek Bachchan shared a message of hope and good wishes for his fans and followers on Twitter on Sunday. The actor tweeted words of supports and wrote, "Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it. #MaskOn."

His message did not go down well with a few. One person, a journalist, wrote, "Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen & beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir." Replying to her, Abhishek said that he has indeed been helping people in his capacity.

I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help. 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 25, 2021

"I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help," he wrote. When another person suggested, "Just an idea Abhishek ji, please amplify most critical requests for oxygen and hospitalisation." The actor replied, "I have been."

People all across the country are fighting against the giant second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Many people are struggling to find hospital beds, oxygen and medicines for their loved ones as infection count touches record numbers each day. In between all this, a few celebrities have also been trying to help their followers get necessary supplies by sharing information on resources, on social media.

Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull, based on the life and crimes of stock broker Harshad Mehta. It was directed by Kookie Gulati and also starred Ileana D'Cruz. During the film's launch as well, Abhishek had fielded many comments and jibes from Twitter users, including comparisons to actor Pratik Gandhi, who starred in last year's hit series Scam 1992, which was also based on the same subject.

