Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his six-pack abs in new pics from Shamshera promotions, fans call it a ‘thirst trap’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera. On Tuesday, Yash Raj Films, the production house backing the film, shared pictures of Ranbir from the promotions. In the pics, the actor flaunted his six pack abs as he posed in front of a luxury vehicle. Shamshera is slated to release on July 22, 2022. Also Read: When Ranbir Kapoor said he felt 'tortured' while working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures were captioned, “We absolutely love Ranbir Kapoor's look." In the photos, Ranbir is seen wearing maroon pants and blazer, which is unbuttoned to reveal the actor's chiselled phy. One fan commented, “He is surely the best looking Kapoor actor.” Another one said, “Mr Kapoor is on fire.” While one shocked fan wrote, “Oh my god! I am gonna die. Release Shamshera soon," another one called it a “thirst trap.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt).

In the film, Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted police officer Shuddh Singh. Ranbir will be seen relentlessly fighting for his tribe's freedom and dignity. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Recently, several pictures and videos of Ranbir and actor Shraddha Kapoor shooting for a Luv Ranjan projects were shared a couple of weeks ago on social media. The duo were shooting for the unnamed project in Spain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir is also awaiting the release of Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir's wife actor Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy. The shooting of the film started in 2017. Incidentally, Ranbir and Alia began dating after they began work on the film. The couple tied the knot in April this year and last week, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.