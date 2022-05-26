Ranbir Kapoor gives cute baby a kiss, cuddles with him in unseen video, fans tag Alia Bhatt: 'Please see this'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s brief interaction with a baby has surfaced on the internet. In a video, he is seen adorably playing with a baby. He also planted a sweet kiss on the baby’s head as both flashed their biggest smiles for the camera. The video is currently being shared by fanclubs. (Inside Karan's party: Ranbir-Anushka click selfies, Aamir Khan-Kajol reunite)

The video features Ranbir in his off-duty look. He is seen wearing a grey T-shirt, paired with denim pants. He also sported a blue cap. While the video appears to have been filmed on a film set, it’s not known where Ranbir met the baby. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Can’t decide who’s cutest.” “Awwww…made my day,” added another one, while someone else called it, “Baby fever”.

The baby's parents shared the video on his Instagram account. Posting on behalf of baby Nivaan, they wrote, “Surprise….cute he and cute me..can’t express and explain.” Ranbir's fans also tagged his actor wife Alia Bhatt in the post. “Please see this," wrote one. “Okay, now high time for Baby Kapoors,” commented another, tagging Alia and even Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor.

On Wednesday night, Ranbir attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai. He was spotted arriving at the party venue with his mother Neetu Kapoor. The mother-son duo posed for the cameras and also promoted Neetu’s upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo on the red carpet of the Bollywood party.

Celebrities like Gauri Khan, Kajol, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, among others, were part of the star-studded night. ‘Bring the bling’ was the party’s theme.

Ranbir is currently gearing up for his next film, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is releasing on September 9. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Animal and Shamshera in the pi. He is also a part of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled project.

