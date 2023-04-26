‘Ranbir Kapoor holding Raha looks like a giant holding a puppy’, says Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has opened about her and Ranbir Kapoor's bond with their baby daughter Raha in a new interview. Alia talked all about how they call Raha a cheetah for they way she coos, and how Ranbir looks when he carries her in his arms. Also read: Alia Bhatt posts candid picture of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha, then deletes it. See pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in April last year, and welcomed Raha in November. The couple has been juggling work and parenting duties with one of them always staying close to the baby.

Alia spoke about Ranbir's bond with Raha in an interview with Vogue India and said, “The Ranbir I know has always been very sensitive, loyal and supportive. But he has become even more sensitive since Raha was born. He absolutely dotes on her."

Alia also joked that Ranbir looks like a giant, when carrying Raha in his arms. “It’s adorable to watch the two of them together because he’s had to bulk up quite a bit for his character in Animal, so when he carries her, it’s like this giant picking up a little puppy. Ranbir is such a hands-on father at home that it sometimes gets difficult for me to even hold her for a second. And he’s got very unique ways of hanging out with Raha—he likes to sit with her in front of the window where the breeze comes in and make sure she spends a good amount of time looking at the big green plant there. He thinks of her as this earthly sprite. He’s travelling at the moment, so I try to recreate that same routine with Raha because Ranbir’s constantly nervous that she’ll forget him.”

Alia also called Raha ‘well-behaved and peaceful’. She added that there is a lot of pressure on working women to strike a balance between being a good mom and their work. She added that she ‘works hard’ towards not judging herself and even goes to therapy to 'voice those fears'.

Alia will be seen next in Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir will be seen in Animal.

