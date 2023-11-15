Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and John Abraham cheer for Team India at Wankhede. See pics

Wednesday marked one of cricketing world's biggest nights and several film stars flocked to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They were there to witness the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. In attendance were Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and John Abraham. (Also read: Overjoyed Anushka Sharma drowns Virat Kohli in kisses as he hits record 50th ODI century. Watch video)

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham and Ranbir Kapoor at the match.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen twinning in white and blue. She wore a white tank top, blue jeans and a blue cap. Sidharth was similarly dressed in a white T-shirt, black pants and a black cap. Next to them were Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Akaash Ambani in Team India jerseys.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (R), Sidharth Malhotra (2L) and his wife Kiara Advani (L) along with Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries billionaire Mukesh Ambani, watch the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (AFP)

Mumbai: Former English footballer David Beckham with actors Siddhart Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Ranbir Kapoor during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match. (PTI)

Vicky also sported a Team India jersey. While Mira Rajput wore a white and blue outfit, Shahid was seen in a blue T-shirt. Both of them smiled and cheered for India as they sat next to each other.

Also in the stands was actor Anushka Sharma, cricketer Virat Kohli's wife. She cheered and gave him flying kisses as he hit a record 50th ODI century of his career, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kiara, Sid, Ranbir and John also cheered for Kohli as hit the record.

Ind vs NZ

Earlier in the afternoon, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against the Kiwis in the high-stakes World Cup semifinal.

Ranbir also recalled watching MS Dhoni lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011 at Wankhede Stadium. Visuals of him watching the iconic match while being seated in the stadium also played on the screen.

What's next for the actors?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed the film, which will hit the theatres on December 1.

Sidharth will be seen next in Dharma Productions' Yodha, which has been delayed as many as four times and will now release next year. Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She will be seen now in Telugu movie Game Changer.

