Ranbir Kapoor kneels to help Alia Bhatt put on the varmala and kisses her, fans say 'Ranbir to Romeo nikla'. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor kneeled down to ensure that Alia Bhatt could put the garland on him easily during their wedding. The 39-year-old actor married Alia in an intimate wedding ceremony at his Bandra house, Vastu, on Thursday. Alia is 29. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif wish Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt on their wedding)

In a video that surfaced online, Ranbir could be seen sitting atop the shoulders of his friends while Alia held a garland in her hands. Suddenly, Ranbir got down and went down on his knees before Alia could put the garland on him. After she did, he stood and kissed her.

Fans flooded the comment section on the Reddit post, praising Ranbir for his efforts. One of them wrote, “Ranbir toh romeo nikla... Good for them.. Much love. ” Another one commented, “The fact that he knelt down so she could put it on and kissed her afterwards MY HEART. ”

“All of this is so loving, Ranbir aik hi to dil hai kitni baar jeetoge (how many times will you win our heart),” wrote one fan while another one wondered, “The video is so unclear. What happened after she put on the varmala and the kiss?” One fan also noticed, “Alia also seems very very surprised by all this display of affection. I think Ranbir was holding back for the wedding day. ”

Neetu Kapoor welcomed Alia to the family and re-shared Ranbir and Alia's wedding pictures on her Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "My World" with red-heart and evil-eye emoticons. The post garnered more than two lakh likes with celebrities and fans dropping congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat will be seen in their first film together, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar. The film will also feature Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

