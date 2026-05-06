Ranbir Kapoor loses cool at photographers as they crowd around him and Alia Bhatt, fans defend him

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out for a family evening as they attended the screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. However, the outing took an awkward turn when Ranbir appeared to lose his cool at the paparazzi after they crowded the couple while trying to get photographs.

Ranbir Kapoor loses his cool

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.

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On Tuesday, Ranbir and Alia stepped out in Mumbai to attend a special screening of the film Daadi Ki Shaadi. For the outing, Ranbir opted for a muted teal polo shirt paired with loose, light beige trousers, while Alia was dressed in an all-black outfit featuring a structured shirt and wide-legged pants. She accessorized with small hoop earrings and a black shoulder bag.

Several videos from the outing have emerged on social media. One video shows Ranbir losing his cool at the photographers when they tried to crowd them.

In the video, Ranbir and Alia are seen stepping out of their car when photographers start crowding around the vehicle, trying to capture them. The situation appeared to unsettle Ranbir, who seems to lose his cool momentarily and asks the paparazzi to step back.

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{{^usCountry}} He then checks if they want a proper photo of the couple. After addressing them, he is seen requesting space so they can move aside and pose more comfortably, eventually shifting to another spot for pictures. “Aap logon ko photo chaiyeh… Chalo,” Ranbir is heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then checks if they want a proper photo of the couple. After addressing them, he is seen requesting space so they can move aside and pose more comfortably, eventually shifting to another spot for pictures. “Aap logon ko photo chaiyeh… Chalo,” Ranbir is heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following this, the photographers can also be heard urging one another to step back, saying, “Peeche hat peeche." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, the photographers can also be heard urging one another to step back, saying, “Peeche hat peeche." {{/usCountry}}

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As the video of Ranbir Kapoor seemingly losing his cool surfaced on social media, several social media users came out in his support, questioning why photographers fail to maintain a respectful distance from celebrities.

One comment read, “The paparazzi need to maintain a certain distance from celebrities .. you cannot come too close or push your cameras in their face .. and most important just because you have a camera or mobile phone it doesn't mean one can start clicking pictures .. ask for their permission and then click.”

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s next project

Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Apart from Alia, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

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There has been a lot of confusion and speculation about the release date of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Love & War. The film was officially announced in January 2024 and was originally slated for a 2025 release. Love & War will now release in theatres on January 21, 2027, arriving a few days ahead of the Republic Day window. Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024). She also has spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently awaiting the release of Ramayana, where he will essay the role of Lord Rama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious two-part film is mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. The first instalment is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by the second in Diwali 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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