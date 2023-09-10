Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Madelyn Cline at US Open, joins Alia Bhatt as they pose with fans. See their pics from New York

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in New York, US, for a holiday. Several people on social media platforms have been sharing their pictures as they met friends, and posed for selfies with fans. On Sunday, a few pictures emerged online as Alia and Ranbir Kapoor attended the 2023 US Open in New York. (Also Read | Inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's New York holiday)

Alia and Ranbir pose with fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were at the US Open.

Taking to Instagram, a fan account shared photos of Alia and Ranbir posing with fans. In a picture, the actors leaned and smiled as their fans clicked a selfie. In another photo, Alia was seen having a conversation with Ranbir as he smiled looking away. For the event, Alia wore a black jacket and pants. Ranbir was seen in a blue shirt, pants and a beret.

Ranbir photobombs Madelyn Cline

Alia and Ranbir sat next to actor Madelyn Cline at the games. In a clip, Ranbir was seen photobombing Madelyn Cline. The camera focused on her for the big screen while she drank and laughed. Ranbir quickly leaned towards her, smiled and flashed the peace sign. In several other pictures, Ranbir was seen clapping sitting next to Madelyn.

Ranbir and Alia in New York on vacation

Recently, Ranbir's cousin and actor Karisma Kapoor dropped a few pictures on Instagram as she joined them on their vacation. Her first picture showed her with the couple, posing for a selfie. He gave Karisma a kiss on her head, as the ladies looked at the camera. She captioned the post, "New York Night Out."

Ranbir's projects

Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. He was last seen in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia's films

Alia is currently enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, she won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

