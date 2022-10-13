Ranbir Kapoor poses with chimpanzee in new pics, fans wonder which project it’s for: 'What is happening'

Ranbir Kapoor was rumoured to be taking a paternity break after the release of his latest Brahmastra. He and wife Alia Bhatt are expecting a baby, which is reported to be due sometime this year. However, on Thursday, new pics of the actor from what appears to be a set appeared on social media, leaving some fans confused about which project they were for. What puzzled them further was that Ranbir was happily posing with a chimpanzee in one of the pictures. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor flaunts chiseled body in unseen pics from Brahmastra

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures were shared by several of the actor’s fan clubs as well as trade insiders on Twitter on Thursday evening. In the pics, Ranbir--dressed in olive green overalls and running shoes--was sitting in a shack like place with lots of books, junk, and vases behind. In one of the pictures, Ranbir smiled as he posed with a chimpanzee. As the pictures surfaced online, many scratched their heads about, while other eagle-eyed fans deduced the truth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans shared the pictures with comments like, “Is this a look test for something?” or “What is happening? Where are these from?” Others, however, pointed out that in one of the pictures, a beverage bottle was kept on the table, implying that the pictures could have been from an ad shoot for the brand. “It is ad for Storia mango milkshake. See bottle in pic,” pointed out one fan. Pretty soon, influencers began sharing the pictures with the hashtag #RanbirsNewBFF, implying that they were being shared as part of some campaign to generate buzz for the brand or shoot.

Ranbir’s last release Brahmastra Part One Shiva is currently running in theatres. The film has already grossed nearly ₹450 crore at the global box office and is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The actor currently has Animal and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.