Ranbir Kapoor's chiseled body pulls attention in his shirtless pics from Brahmastra look test. See here

Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, which has become the highest grossing Bollywood film this year. The Ayan Mukerji film stars real life couple Ranbir and Alia Bhatt for the first time. Days after its release, Ranbir's mom, actor Neetu Kapoor shared some of Ranbir's unseen shirtless pictures from his look test for the film in Bulgaria. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding recreated on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

The pictures were originally shared by Ranbir's trainer and lifestyle coach Kunal Gir. They show a shirtless Ranbir in a low-waist denims, with his six-pack abs stealing attention. Two pictures show Ranbir striking poses as if bringing his powers together, minus the VFX.

Neetu Kapoor shared Ranbir Kapoor's pics on Instagram Stories.

Brahmastra had gone on floors in Bulgaria in February 2018. It was delayed several times and finally released in theatres on September 9 this year. It has a gross worldwide collection of ₹398.82 crore so far and continues to run in some theatres. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and others in important roles.

Ranbir is now gearing up to take up parenting responsibilities. Alia is currently expecting a baby and is due to deliver this year. The couple had tied the knot in April this year in the presence of close family members and friends. The two fell in love while working on Brahmastra.

Madhuri Dixit, who performed the special dance number Ghagra in Ranbir's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, recently sent a gift to Alia via Neetu. Neetu was a special guest on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where Madhuri handed her an idol of Baal Gopal for Alia.

Neetu recently hosted a traditional baby shower for Alia. Ranbir also joined the puja which had mostly the women from their families in attendance.

