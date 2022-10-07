Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding recreated on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Neetu Kapoor loves it, fans not so much. Watch

Niti Taylor and choreographer Akash Thapa gave a special performance dedicated to actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The two depicted the romance between the actors, and even recreated their wedding. In the episode, Ranbir’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, is seen as a guest judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 alongside Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. In a video posted by Colors TV, Neetu could be seen getting emotional and giving Niti and Akash a hug following their dance performance. Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get mushy, speak about their new home in ad

On Thursday, the channel shared a promo video of the upcoming episode, which was called ‘Kapoor special’, and featured performance dedicated to various member of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor and actor-wife Alia. In the clip, Niti wore a white and golden saree that resembled Alia’s wedding outfit and also styled her hair in a manner similar to Alia’s, as she danced to the song Khuda Jaane from Ranbir and Deepika Padukone’s first film together, Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008).

In the clip, an emotional Neetu Kapoor, who was dressed in pink, got up from her seat and hugged both Niti and Akash after their performance. She also showered praise on them for their tribute to Alia and Ranbir. Meanwhile, the comments section of the posts shared by Colors TV on Twitter and Instagram was flooded with fan reactions to the performance. Some fans praised Niti, with one writing, “I can't wait to see her whole performance.” Some other comments, however, suggested that the performance did not go down well with a section of viewers.

One person tweeted, “Seriously Ranalia ke naam pe Ranbir aur Deepika ka gaana bhaja diya aur woh bhi itna famous wala (for a performance on Alia and Ranbir’s journey, they made Niti dance on a song picturised on Ranbir and Deepika, that too one which is so famous).” A person wrote on Instagram, “Matlab kyu kara jaa rha hai in Kapoors ke naam ek episode… Ranbir Alia ko itna promote kiya jaa raha hai jaise isse pehle toh kisi ki shaadi hui hi nhi (Why did they dedicate an entire episode to the Kapoor family? And why are they promoting Alia and Ranbir’s wedding like no other celebs have married before).”

Alia and Ranbir married in April. In June, Alia had announced she was pregnant with their first child. Recently, on Dussehra, mom-to-be Alia had an intimate baby shower and posted photos from the occasion on Instagram. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu too had shared pictures with the parents-to-be from Alia's baby shower.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON