Ranbir Kapoor reaches Visakhapatnam for Brahmastra promos, fans get a crane to put a garland on him. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji are currently promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra. They are in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. A video featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the city, surrounded by his fans, is now doing rounds on the internet. Also Read: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's ‘love’ poster released ahead of wedding, Ayan Mukerji teases 'time feels right'

The video, which was shared by a paparazzo account on Tuesday, garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, within a few minutes. In the clip, Ranbir shakes hands with few of his fans and also thanks them by folding his hands. A massive garland made of marigold flowers is seen around Ranbir. It was put on him using a crane

One fan commented, “He is giving full Rajneeti vibes,” another one called him, “forever crush.” While one said, “This man got a loyal fan base without any social media activity, PR team. Only because of his work," another one commented, “Shiva is taking over South.” One fan asked, “Where is Alia Bhatt? Isn't she promoting the film?” another one said, “He looks so much like Ryan Gosling."

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, who got married in Mumbai on April 14, will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen in Brahmastra, a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. Both Alia and Karan have been sharing photos from the film on their Instagram. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. The film has been delayed several times. The film is now tracking a release date of September 9, 2022.

While Ranbir is currently promoting Brahsmastra, Alia has begun shooting for her Hollywood debut film alongside Gal Gadot. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

