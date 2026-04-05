Ranbir Kapoor recalls waiting three hours to meet Al Pacino, says Quentin Tarantino ‘showed me the finger'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Ramayana. The makers unveiled the teaser of the film to a select audience at a grand event in Los Angeles on 2 April. After the event, Ranbir interacted with the international media. In a conversation with Collider, the actor recalled his fanboy moments before he became a star. Ranbir Kapoor on fanboy moments with Al Pacino and Quentin Tarantino.

Ranbir Kapoor shares fanboy moments with Hollywood stars When Ranbir was asked if he had ever sought someone’s autograph, he opened up about being a fanboy and recalled his encounters with Quentin Tarantino, Al Pacino and Natalie Portman. He said, “I’m a big geek of movies. I’ve been watching a film a day for the last 35 years. Apart from my local heroes, where I grew up in India, when I’ve travelled, I’ve been shooed away by Natalie Portman, Quentin Tarantino has shown me the finger, and I’ve met Bill Murray.”

Ranbir added, “Al Pacino was doing a reading of Salomé on Broadway; I was a student at that time, and I stood outside for three hours just to get a shout-out from him. Met [Robert] De Niro in India. These are my screen idols, and just to meet them has given me immense joy.”

In the same conversation, Ranbir also confirmed that he would be essaying a double role in Ramayana. The actor revealed that, apart from playing Lord Rama, he would also be seen as Lord Parshurama.

About Ramayana Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Ramayana is one of the most ambitious films in Indian cinema, mounted on a budget of ₹4000 crore. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part slated for Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027.

Talking about the film, Namit Malhotra, who was also present at the teaser launch event in Los Angeles, said, “I would tell people, Ramayana is set in the world of The Lord of the Rings, and it’s an Avatar meets Gladiator. That is said in one line, but if you think about it, it is The Lord of the Rings scale, then you’ve got Avatar creatures and the world with the humanity and emotion of a Gladiator.”