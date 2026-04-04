World apart from cheap fantasy dramas: Chinese viewers awed by Ramayana teaser, but want Ranbir replaced by this TV star
The Ramayana teaser seems to have found fans in China, with viewers praising the visuals and the scale of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.
The Ramayana teaser, unveiled on Thursday, sparked diverse reactions among audiences for its scale and Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama. Many were stunned by the film’s visuals and grand scale, but others criticised the VFX. But even as the reactions in India were mixed, those in China seem to be overwhelmingly in favour of the film’s teaser, with almost unanimous positive reactions.
Chinese viewers react to Ramayana teaser
The Rama glimpse, as the video was called by the makers, was shared on YouTube and other platforms on Thursday, including one for China. The comments on that were largely positive. A Redditor compiled some of the comments and shared screenshots on Saturday. “Chinese audience on Ramayana, that's diff b/w them and us, they are praising despite they have biggest cinema market in the world and we are hating,” stated the post.
One comment read, “Those visuals are stunning. Truly a world apart from those cheap fantasy dramas with green screen.” Another added, “You can always trust Indian mythological movies.” Ramayana is popular in China through the Jataka tales, with the heroics of Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman part of Chinese folk tales. Several adaptations have been dubbed and released in China with titles such as Sacred Lord.
Chinese audience wants Sourabh Raaj Jain as Lord Rama
While there were a few complaints from Chinese viewers about the Ramayana teaser, many argued that actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, best known for playing Lord Krishna on TV, would be perfect for Rama. One comment read, “They are all avatars of Vishnu. Why not cast SRJ to play.” Another echoed, “It’s still most suitable for SRJ to play.”
Sourabh Raaj Jain famously played Lord Krishna in Mahabharat (2013-14) and Lord Vishnu in Mahadev (2014). Both shows were extremely popular in China.
About Ramayana
Ramayana is a two-part film mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made, and one of the costliest film productions worldwide. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakhsman. The Rama glimpse focused only on Lord Rama but also gave fleeting glimpses at other characters, including Lakshman and Sita. The teaser also showed Yash’s Ravana getting out his fabled flying machine, Pushpak Vimana, at the end.
Ramayana Part One, produced by Namit Malhotra, is slated to release in theatres in October 2026, with the second part arriving in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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