Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he tolerates Alia Bhatt's sleeping positions: ‘She starts moving and…'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed the sleepy time antics of his wife-actor Alia Bhatt and how he tolerates them. In a new interview, Ranbir spoke about how he struggles while sleeping with Alia Bhatt. When asked a quality of Alia that Ranbir admires, he said that she is 'brilliant' in whatever she does. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor says there was 'negativity' towards movies; Alia Bhatt says film industry prayed for Brahmastra to do well)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Two months after their marriage, the couple announced that Alia is expecting her first child with Ranbir. Taking to Instagram in June this year, Alia posted a photo as she lay on a hospital bed with Ranbir sitting by her side.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about quality of Alia that Ranbir 'tolerates', the actor replied, "What happens with her when she sleeps is that she starts moving diagonally and eventually your bed space becomes smaller and smaller. Her head is somewhere, her legs are somewhere, and eventually, I'm on the corner of the bed, really struggling with that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to the same question about Ranbir, Alia said, "One thing I like about Ranbir is his silence. He is a very good listener. And one thing I tolerate is also his silence. Like sometimes I (hitting Ranbir) need him to respond and he doesn't respond because is he like this zen."

Alia and Ranbir were seen for the first time together in Ayan Mukerji's latest release, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9 and has so far raised over ₹400 crore globally.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in cameo roles. The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by director S S Rajamouli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The Netflix film also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres in February next year. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Ranbir will be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON