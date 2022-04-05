Ranbir Kapoor reveals the acting tips dad Rishi Kapoor gave him before his death: 'Every actor has to...'

Rishi Kapoor's final film Sharmaji Namkeen is currently streaming. The late actor's performance in the slice-of-life comedy has been appreciated by critics and fans alike. Many have called the film a fitting farewell to the veteran actor, who died on April 30, 2020. Rishi's son actor Ranbir Kapoor was actively involved in promoting the film. In a recent interview after the film's release, the actor has opened up about the acting tips he received from his father before his untimely death. Also read: Ranbir recalls Rishi 'drove the family mad' when he didn't have work

Rishi Kapoor made his acting debut as a child artiste with Mera Naam Joker (1970) before graduating to lead roles in Bobby (1973). In a five-decade-long career, he was a successful lead actor and a critically-acclaimed character actor as well. Ranbir made his acting debut with Saawariya in 2007. He is widely regarded as among the most successful and accomplished actors of his generation.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Ranbir revealed what his father had taught him about acting before he died, "My father rightfully believed that every actor has to find his own way. You have to learn from your mistakes, and develop your own skill set."

In an earlier interview with IndiaToday.in, Ranbir had admitted that his dad was a harsh critic of his work. "Dad was a harsh critic. He never appreciated me in my face. I don’t think he understood my choices. He was always worried ki what is he doing," he had said. In fact, Ranbir had said that after watching his 2012 film Barfi, Rishi had some scathing feedback. He recalled, "He was very harsh. I remember even when he saw Barfi for the first time he called me. I am always nervous when my father called me after a film. He told me, 'Haan tu acting achi kar leta hai (You act well) but don’t do artsy films next time'."

Rishi Kapoor died in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His last film Sharmaji Namkeen was incomplete then. Initially, the producers considered roping in Ranbir and using prosthetics and make-up on him to complete the film. Eventually, Paresh Rawal stepped in and finished the film.

The Hitesh Bhatia directorial also stars Juhi Chawla, Isha Talwar, and Suhail Nayyar. It began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022.

