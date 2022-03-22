Ranbir Kapoor's phone wallpaper features late dad Rishi Kapoor's happy picture, his fans go 'aww'. See it here

On Monday, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they left the city together for a vacation. Now, a zoomed-in picture of Ranbir with his phone has caught everyone's attention. The picture features Ranbir's phone's lock screen which has his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor's photo. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt amused by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's reply to paparazzi when asked to pose together for pics. Watch)

A paparazzo shared a close-up shot of Ranbir holding his phone. The post was captioned, “It’s always the abiding memories that stay back with the family. #RanbirKapoor has kept his dad #Rishi Ji’s wallpaper on his phone.”

One fan commented on the video, “This is so sweet.” While one fan pointed out, “Alia ke phone wallpaper mein Ranbir hai or Ranbir ke wallpaper mein Rishi sahab (Alia's wallpaper is Ranbir and Ranbir's wallpaper is his dad),” another one simply wrote, “awww.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Rishi died in April 2020, about two years after his cancer diagnosis. In a December 2020 interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said, “It has been quite a big year in my life, starting with losing a parent, which I don’t think has seeped in yet. I am still, in some ways, dealing with that.”

Last year at a Brahmastra event, while speaking to his fans and the press, Ranbir said he missed Rishi on the special occasion. “I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, 'What are you doing?' 'Who takes so long to make a film?' 'Who spends so much money? Ranbir you're not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta (Who watches VFX in India? No one will watch a film made with VFX),'” Ranbir recalled.

Currently, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the first film of a proposed fantasy trilogy. It marks his first on-screen collaboration with Alia Bhatt and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.

Brahmastra is Ranbir’s third film with Ayan; they have previously worked together in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film is set for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022, after several delays in production. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next in the pipeline.

