Ranbir Kapoor says 'arre, aap aa gaye' as he spots paparazzi. Watch

Earlier this weekend, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted leaving the old office of Dharma Productions, situated in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. The paparazzi photographed him stepping out of the building and making his way to his car before exiting the premise.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a printed T-shirt with a pair of denims. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor was seen stepping out of the office and interacting with a few staff members. When he turned to leave, he noticed the photographers waiting for him. Addressing the group, he said, "Arre, aap aa gaye (Oh, you've come.)"

Ranbir has been busy with Dharma Productions' upcoming project Brahmastra for a while. The much-delayed project has been in the making for almost three years now. The release dates were shuffled in 2019, with Dharma announcing that the project would release in May 2020. However, the pandemic delayed the production and release further.

Brahmastra marks Ranbir Kapoor's maiden big-screen collaboration with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and his third venture with director Ayan Mukherji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Ranbir also has Yash Raj Studios' Shamshera in the pipeline. Directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ashutosh Rana and Aahana Kumra.

Besides his work, Ranbir was also in the news after his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her 'world' comprising of the actor, Alia, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his niece, Samara. In the photo, Neetu, Riddhima and Alia were seen seated at a table while Ranbir and Samara stood behind them and smiled for the camera.

Neetu had also posted a video on her Instagram account addressed to Ranbir and asked him to urge fans to call their parents. "Beta, can you send a message to all young people to call their parents everyday, even after the lockdown. Social media pe toh bohut busy ho toh apne family ko bhi do minute ka time dena toh banta hai, hain na (You are always busy on social media, but you should spare a few minutes for your family too, right)?" she said in the video.