Ranbir Kapoor says he has no ego, is first to say sorry to Alia: 'When a couple fights sometimes...'

Ranbir Kapoor was the first guest in the fourth season of cousin Kareena Kapoor's show, What Women Want, on YouTube. In the show, Ranbir talks about a bunch of topics confidently, from marrying Alia Bhatt to welcoming their daughter Raha Kapoor. (Also read: What Women Want promo: Kareena Kapoor asks Ranbir Kapoor about feeling ready for ‘dal chawal’ before marrying Alia Bhatt)

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor from the first episode of What Women Want Season 4.

In the show, Kareena asks Ranbir about his relationship with actor-wife Alia Bhatt. She asks, "Stay up and fight with Alia or sleep over it?" Responding to this question, Ranbir instantly replies, "I am the sleep over it kind of a guy. Let's just sleep over it and pick it up in the morning because by then see.. kya hota he ki (what happens is) when a couple fights sometimes to hurt the other person lot of things are said for effect and you don't really mean it and the other person thinks that you are coming from a place of something so that person takes those 3-4 words and it stays with that person and then you have to clarify it... So it always comes in the heat of the moment so I always believe that if there is a fight I can just kind of take some space."

Kareena then responds to Ranbir's answer and asks, "How are you so sensible?" and alleges that he has come with his answers prepared from before the show. To this Ranbir says that he didn't even know what questions she will ask and says he still needs to complete his answer. He then says, "I think space is great and also Alia is somebody... she's a lawyer so if she feels that she's wronged she will not let go until she makes her point clear. And I am the guy who has no ego.. I don't have self-respect also. I am very happy saying sorry even if I am in the right or wrong but I like that space. I like the concept of space."

Ranbir married Alia last year in April. They welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. They recently celebrated their first Holi as husband and wife, and as parents.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest outing, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film released on March 8 and also starred Shraddha Kapoor.

