What Women Want promo: Kareena Kapoor asks Ranbir Kapoor about feeling ready for ‘dal chawal’ before marrying Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to be the next guest on the Kareena Kapoor-hosted show, What Women Want. The actor-cousins shot for the episode earlier and were seen on the sets. In a new teaser from the show, Ranbir confidentially talks about changes in his life, from marrying Alia Bhatt to welcoming their daughter Raha Kapoor. Also read: What Women Want promo: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor discuss their bad reputation; blame it on Karan Johar

The video opens with Kareena Kapoor welcoming Ranbir on the show with a warm hug. Kareena wore a red halter-neck jumpsuit while Ranbir was casual in an all-denim look. Upon meeting, Ranbir tells her, “Thank you for inviting me. This is the only thing I was excited about.”

“Unfortunately we only meet on couches,” he quips. Not agreeing with him, Kareena replies, “No, that I don't think.” She went on to ask him about Ranbir and Alia's daughter Raha Kapoor. “I want to talk about all the big events that happened in the last one year. You got married. You became a dad. Have you changed her diaper?”

“I have changed the diaper… but I am more of a mastering in burping,” Ranbir reveals. The two also discuss claims regarding female actors who shouldn't be taller than their male counterparts, as believed by many. Dismissing it, Ranbir cites the example of the ‘three Khans’, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, who has worked with many female actors of all heights.

Kareena also asks Ranbir referring to his popular dialogues from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, “What is that moment when you got the feeling from Alia that I'm ready for daal chawal?” “I would like to consider I'm a good husband,” he says with ease. Kareena also accused Ranbir of knowing the questions beforehand as he answered all of them smoothly. “I don't know your questions,” he tells her.

Ranbir married Alia last year in April. They welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November. They recently celebrated their first Holi as husband and wife, and as parents.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his latest outing, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film released on March 8 and also starred Shraddha Kapoor.

