What Women Want promo: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor discuss their bad reputation; blame it on Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor will soon launch the fourth season of her hit radio show, What Women Want. In the new season, she will host Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Shefali Shah, Niharika NM, Ranveer Allahabadia and Masoom Minawala on her show. The first promo for season 4 is out. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor to play character inspired by Kate Winslet's Mare Of Easttown in Hansal Mehta film)

In the promo, Kareena is seen chatting up a storm with her guests. Cousins Ranbir and Kareena discuss how they have got a bad reputation all thanks to filmmaker Karan Johar. Ranbir also says, “See how much Taimur and Jeh get clicked, no one ever clicks me," as Kareena makes a helpless face. Ranbir also talks about his daughter Raha. “Yes, I have changed the diaper but I am a master at burping.”

Kareena also recreates her ‘humesha humesha narak ki aag mein jalega’ line from Jab We Met as Niharika finishes it off with ‘t**i m** ki….’ Kareena also asks Kapil Sharma if he is a romantic person. Kapil replies, “Do baacche hain ye humne download toh kiye nahi haina (We have two kids and we have not downloaded them right?)” He adds that his son used to call his mother ‘papa’ and added that his wife Ginny is also funny.

Watch the trailer here:

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film did not perform too well in cinemas but was appreciated post its OTT release.

Her next releases will be Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat; Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders; and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Speaking about her part in The Buckingham Murders, Kareena told Hollywood trade magazine Variety in an interview, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON