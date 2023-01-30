Kareena Kapoor to play character inspired by Kate Winslet's Mare Of Easttown in Hansal Mehta film

Kareena Kapoor will play a character inspired by Kate Winslet's Emmy-winning turn in the web series Mare of Easttown in her next film. The actor has completed her latest project, directed by Hansal Mehta, in the UK. She plays a mother and detective who has to look into a murder in a small town in Buckinghamshire. The working title for the upcoming film is The Buckingham Murders. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares her many moods from set as she shoots Hansal Mehta's next in UK)

The film, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film, will also mark Kareena's foray into production. The actor shared that she was convinced to come on board as producer by director Hansal and Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor. According to Kareena, 80% of the dialogues in the film are in English and 20% are in Hindi.

Speaking about her part in The Buckingham Murders, Kareena told Hollywood trade magazine Variety in an interview, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

Besides the murder mystery, Kareena has also completed Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, which is an official adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s popular novel. The Netflix film, which is Kareena's OTT debut, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Besides The Buckingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena will begin shooting for The Crew in March. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actor said it was completely different to her other two films and would contain the regular gloss and glamour associated with her previous films. She called it "a comedy chick flick heist film".

Kareena made her acting debut with JP Dutta's Refugee (2000) opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut with her performance in Refugee. She is known for her roles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Dev, Omkara, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Udta Punjab and Good Newwz. She was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

