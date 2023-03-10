Ranbir Kapoor talks about his favourite moment with Raha Kapoor, says he kisses his daughter a lot before he sleeps

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has spoken about his favourite moment with his daughter Raha Kapoor. In a new interview, Ranbir also talked about who all are there on his speed dial. The actor also revealed that he would like to interview Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan together. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor was asked if Alia Bhatt is a better wife or a mother; this is what he said)

Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for years. The wedding, an intimate ceremony, took place at Ranbir's Mumbai residence. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor on November 6, last year.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Ranbir said that his favourite moment of Raha is the 'first time she smiled'. Talking about what he does before he goes to sleep, Ranbir said, “Now I kiss my daughter a lot before I sleep. But usually what I do is, I use my nasal drops before I sleep.”

Ranbir said that his 'family, Alia, friends, people who work with me, my staff' are on his speed dial. Talking about stepping in the shoes of an interviewer, Ranbir Kapoor said, “It will be interesting to interview the three Khans together and talk about their life, their friendship, the filmography. And that'll be very interesting.”

Recently, Ranbir celebrated his first Holi with his daughter. "This Holi is special as it's my and Alia's first Holi as a married couple and also as parents. I feel totally blessed that we have such a beautiful baby girl in our life and I don't think that there's any bigger blessing than that," Ranbir told news agency ANI.

Last month, Ranbir called himself 'a burping specialist'. As quoted by ANI, Ranbir said, "I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I'm at home, I'm always beside her and it's magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart."

Ranbir was recently seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is a rom-com, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The romantic comedy film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha. Fans will see him in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal. The upcoming action film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

