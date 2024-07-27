Ranbir Kapoor says he was traumatised by Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor's fights: ‘Anybody who speaks in louder tone…’

Ranbir Kapoor has always been vocal about his professional and personal life. From his relationships to childhood, the actor never shies away from opening up about his experiences. In a recent interview with Nikhil Kamath for People by WTF on his YouTube channel, Ranbir said that he was scared of fights between his late father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Singh. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on backlash for Animal: I don’t agree with them) Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he was scared of Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's fights.

Ranbir Kapoor recalled Rishi-Neetu's strained relationship

Ranbir while speaking about the troubled relationship between Rishi and Neetu told, “Anybody who speaks in a louder tone, it disturbs me, since childhood. My parents went through a lot of fights. We lived in a bungalow, so I have spent most of my childhood on the staircases, hearing them fight. I was always scared and on the edge.” He further said, “I think they were both going through a rough patch. My sister wasn’t around, so I kind of felt responsible. My mother used to talk about her feelings to me. But, my father wasn’t that expressive. I never understood or heard his point of view.”

Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's marriage and family

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 1980. The couple also had an elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni now married to Bharat Sahni. Ranbir has been married to his Brahmastra co-actor Alia Bhatt on April 2022. The duo have a daughter Raha Kapoor who was born in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor's acting career

Ranbir made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. He later featured in movies like Bachan Ae Haseeno, Wake Up Sid, Rajneeti and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The actor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor. Despite being a commercial success, the movie was criticised by a section of audiences, film critics, actors and filmmakers for depicting toxic masculinity and glorifying violence.

Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana based on sage Valmiki's text of the same name.