Ranbir Kapoor says upcoming Luv Ranjan film will be his last romantic comedy: 'I'm getting older'

Ranbir Kapoor marked his presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival where he shared some details about his upcoming projects in an interaction. The actor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film, where he will star opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is set to release on March 8 next year but Ranbir said that the film may be his last outing in the rom-com genre. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor shows how to pronounce daughter Raha's name. Watch)

Talking about his role, the actor said, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older." To this the audience cheered him on and said that is not true since he is getting younger. Ranbir, 40, has worked in a number of romantic comedies over the course of his career. The last of these was Jagga Jasoos in 2017.

The Brahmastra actor, who recently became father to daughter Raha, also took time to talk about Animal, a project that he called "very exciting". Ranbir called the Sandeep Vanga Reddy film, "a crime thriller" and a "gangster film." Talking further about the film, the actor said that he plays a character which "is quite shocking," and someone who has "shades of grey." Ranbir further said that the Arjun Reddy director's film is "something that I have never done before." "It is a very exciting project for me," the actor concluded, saying "more movies now!"

Ranbir was last seen in Ayan Mukherji's fantasy epic Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, which marked his first film with wife Alia Bhatt. The film was a box office success and featured cameo appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actor impressed fans with his new look at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where he sported a heavy beard and longer hair.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON