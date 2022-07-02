Ranbir Kapoor says Ranveer Singh made Alauddin Khilji 'so terrifying' in Padmaavat that character stays with audience

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has heaped praises on Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh, actors who have essayed negative roles in films. In a new video shared by Yash Raj Films on Twitter, Ranbir spoke about how villains in Hindi cinema over the years have been loved and remembered as much as the 'hero' of the film. He also lauded the 'villains' in Sholay, Mr India and Agneepath. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor says his childhood dream to be a hero is incomplete)

In a new video, Ranbir said, "They say in a fight between good and evil, it's the good that always wins." Ranbir then gave a twist to Shah Rukh's line from Baazigar, "Jo haar k bhi logo ka dil jeeth le use Baazigar nahi villain kehte hai (The one who wins heart even after losing isn't the gambler but the villain)."

The video then showed Ranbir talking about villains and how in several movies the villain is more celebrated than the 'hero'. In the clip, titled 'RK Tapes Episode 3 The Villain', Ranbir spoke about Gabbar Singh becoming more famous than Jai and Veeru in Sholay, how Mogambo in Mr India snatched the 'limelight' and Kancha Cheena dominated with his role in Agneepath.

The clip next showed a series of pictures of young Ranbir with his friends and father-late actor Rishi Kapoor. He said, "The filmy Ranbir in his childhood wanted to become a hero. But there was a part that was craving to become a villain."

Ranbir talked about actors taking up negative roles, "Shah Rukh said KKK...Kiran and registered his name in one of the most iconic roles as a villain. All the villains in the Dhoom franchise stunned everyone, it's unbelievable. In Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh made Alauddin Khilji so terrifying, that even after the film ends, the character stays with you."

"And what do I even say about Sanjay Dutt? I think he's one of the best villains in recent times. The ultimate khalnayak (antagonist), who's coming back as a villain in Shamshera. A part of me is envious, I'd have loved to do that role. Mera sapna raha hai ki main bhi negative role karun aur log apne bacchon se kahe ki 'soja beta warna Ranbir ajayega' (My dream is to play a negative role and then people scare their children using my name)."

The video ended with Ranbir saying, "I'm looking forward to the bad guys we are yet to watch to the actor who'd scare us out of our seats and to the villains that will redefine evil." The video was shared with the caption, "All about villains. Watch #RanbirKapoor talk about his favourite villains in RK Tapes - Episode 3 - The Villain. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you."

Ranbir will be seen next in Shamshera, where he will essay his first double role. The film is scheduled to release on July 22. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera, which is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, stars Ranbir in the title role who turned into a leader to save his tribe. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, Daroga Shudh Singh. Vaani Kapoor is also a part of the film.

