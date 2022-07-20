Ranbir Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor called his film choices 'bakwas': 'You make films that do not reach the masses'

Ranbir Kapoor has said that his father, late Rishi Kapoor, used to call his choice in films as ‘bakwas’. Ranbir has two films lined up for release soon - Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmasttra Part One: Shiva. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says Shamshera is a role ‘people won’t necessarily accept’ him in)

Asked if Rishi had seen portions of Shamshera, Ranbir said at a press conference, “Papa ne Karan ke saath Agneepath mein kaam kiya tha (My father worked with Karan in Agneepath). That film brought a lot of fame to him and he was very happy with the impact of the film. When I signed this film, he (Rishi) was very happy because he always used to complain about my film choices.”

Ranbir added, "Teri film choices ekdum bakwaas hain. Tu aisi film banata hai (Your film choices are completely useless. You make such films), that do not reach the masses'. Unfortunately, he had not seen the trailer or poster of the film, but I know that he's somewhere out there, proud and smiling at me."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general. Ranbir plays the leader of the tribe fighting against the general while Sanjay Dutt essays the role of the general, Shudh Singh in the film. Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will release in theatres on July 22.

Speaking about the film, Ranbir had told PTI in a recent interview, "It's not easy to portray a larger-than-life character as it involves a lot of responsibilities. Also, I have two characters in this film..one is the character of Shamshera who plays the father and the son, Balli, which had to be distinctively different from each other. I hope people appreciate my first attempt at this genre."

