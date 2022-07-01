Ranbir Kapoor says dad Rishi Kapoor told him his films are good ‘but they won't make you national star'

After a gap of four years, Ranbir Kapoor is returning to the big screen this year. And the actor has not one, but two mega releases lined up. First up is Shamshera, followed by Brahmastra. Despite not being as prolific as some of his contemporaries, Ranbir has always been regarded as one of the leading heroes of his generation. However, the actor says that his late father Rishi Kapoor would often critique the kind of films he chose, saying they ‘won’t make him a national star’. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor says his childhood dream to be a hero is incomplete

As part of the promotions for Brahmastra, Yash Raj Films is releasing a series of videos titles RK Tapes on its YouTube channel. In the short videos, Ranbir talks about his life, career, and love for films. In the latest video -- titled Episode 2 The Hero -- Ranbir speaks about his matinee idols Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, and how he has been in their shadow.

While talking about them, he says, "I remember my father used to tell me that the films I do are good films, but they're not going to make me a national star. Thankfully my films worked, the audience appreciated it, but now I understand what he was trying to say. Even today when I look at my favourite heroes, I always look at them from a low angle. I never see them as equal to me. They are always larger than life, both on and off-screen. If I can be even two percent of the heroes they are, my life will be set."

Rishi Kapoor was himself one of the most successful and bankable actors of his generation in the 1970s and 80s. He graduated into character roles in the 90s and continued acting right up until his death in 2020.

With Shamshera and Brahmastra, Ranbir is finally venturing into the larger-than-life masala films he says he grew up watching. Shamshera is about the battle between a dacoit and a cruel cop with Ranbir playing the former. The film releases on July 22. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is a mega-budget fantasy action adventure, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy on September 9.

