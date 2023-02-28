Ranbir Kapoor smiles as he receives a gift from fan, poses for pics and shares a conversation. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor posed for pictures with a fan who gifted him a photo frame comprising his photos. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video on Tuesday, in which Ranbir spoke with the girl. (Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor was approached by his CA to make will before Raha's birth)

In the clip, Ranbir wore a coffee-coloured T-shirt, a beige jacket, black pants, and sneakers. He smiled and held the frame as he looked into the camera. Ranbir also told his fan, "Wish you all the best." After speaking to the girl, Ranbir said that he will take the photo frame with him.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir posed with co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi for the paparazzi. Anubhav was seen in a white T-shirt, olive jacket, denims, and sneakers. Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Last week, the actor was in Kolkata where he interacted with the media. Talking about his daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranbir had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It's a love you cannot describe."

He also said, "I'm a burping specialist! I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I'm at home, I'm always beside her and it's magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart."

Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha in November last year.

The actor will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Besides Ranbir and Shraddha, the film also stars comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8. Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal in the pipeline.

