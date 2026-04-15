Ranbir Kapoor vs Yash in Ramayana? Yash confirms fans will have to wait as they don’t share scenes in part 1

There is mounting excitement around the much-anticipated face-off between Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama and Yash’s Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana. However, Yash has now confirmed that fans will have to wait a little longer for the clash, as the two characters do not share screen space in the film’s first instalment. Ranbir Kapoor is all set to essay the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Yash on working with Ranbir At the moment, Yash is attending Cinemacon with Namit Malhotra to promote Ramayana. During his outing at the international event, Yash spoke to Fandango and confirmed that he will not share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama in the first instalment of the franchise.

That said, Yash revealed that he has met Ranbir on a few occasions, adding that both actors are aligned in their vision for the success of Ramayana.

During the interview, he was asked “what is your relationship with Ranbir on set and how did you two create that dynamic?”

“Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film. As you all know, it’s a two-part film. So, in the first part, I think we have, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom,” Yash said.

He continued, “But yeah, we have met a couple of times, and he’s such a fabulous actor. I think it is mutual respect which has played out. Chemistry is like, when you’re out to do something phenomenal, and it’s as ambitious as Ramayana, all of us have a single agenda: to give our best to present this story. I think our visions are aligned, so the chemistry’s not even an issue. We’re enjoying."