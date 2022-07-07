Ranbir Kapoor says he wants to be ‘world's best dad’, takes parenting tips from Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly. Watch

Last month, actor Alia Bhatt announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a photo from her sonography session with Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Ranbir appeared on the show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and took parenting tips from Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor talks about his bond with kids, calls himself ‘cool uncle'

In a video from the episode shared by fans, Ranbir can be heard saying, “Duniya ke best pita banne ke liye aap mujhe kuch madad denge, meri help karenge ki mein kya kar sakta hun (To become the world's best dad, can you give me a few tips)?” Rupali then teaches him how to hold a baby in arms with a prop doll. Ranbir then holds the doll in his arms and says “Ale le meri beti (My daughter).” He also learns how to change baby's diapers and how to feed them.

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “This is so cute. @TheRupali ma'am teaching Ranbir about handing a baby. This Ravivaar is going to Dhamakedaar man. Superrr excited." Another fan also shared the video and wrote, “'Mera baby' Oh Ranbir the man is going to be crazy about his kid, he is so adorable.”

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017, after working together on Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. After dating for nearly 5 years, the couple tied the knot in April, 2022. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

Ranbir is currently promoting his upcoming film Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt).

In the film, Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt who is playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted police officer Shuddh Singh. Ranbir will be seen relentlessly fighting for his tribe's freedom and dignity. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

After Shamshera, Ranbir will see the release of Brahmastra, in which he and Alia appear together for the first time. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and releases in Sept

