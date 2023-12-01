Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make first appearance as they return to Mumbai post wedding in Manipur. Watch

Newlywed couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram returned to Mumbai after tying the knot in Manipur. They made their first public appearance as husband and wife at Mumbai airport on Thursday ight. They will be hosting a wedding reception in the city soon. Also read: Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share first official wedding pics from traditional Meitei ceremony

Randeep and Lin's first appearance after wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

Randeep and Lin opted for simple looks for their trip back to the city after their traditional Manipuri wedding in Imphal. Randeep looked smart in a white shirt with beige pants. Lin was glowing in a red salwar suit. She wore a minimal mangalsutra, while skipping the sindoor.

The two held hands as they walked outside the Mumbai airport terminal. As many from the media congratulated them, they responded. Randeep and Lin posed for the paparazzi before heading towards their vehicle. Lin also flashed the heart finger for photos.

Lin reminds people of Mahima Chaudhary

Seeing them together, a fan commented in the post, “Randeep's wife Lin is so gorgeous. Better looking than other Bollywood star wives.” Another said, “They had the most beautiful wedding." One more said, “No show off. Very respectful.” Someone also commented, “She looks like Mahima Chaudhary.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort on Wednesday. Randeep turned into a beautiful Manipuri groom while Lin looked stunning as a traditional Manipuri bride with lots of gold jewellery. It was attended by their family and relatives only.

Sharing their first wedding photos on social media, Randeep and Lin wrote in a joint post, “From today, we are One.” From Vijay Varma to Neena Gupta, Adil Hussain, Aahana S Kumra and Sayani Gupta, many celebrities congratulated the couple.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram dated for years before tying the knot. They met for the first time during their theatre days. Lin shared his love story with the news agency ANI, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Talking about getting married in Manipur, Randeep added, "Feels very good. I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. However I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

