Randeep Hooda loses 18 kilos for Swatantra Veer Savarkar; fans react: ‘Gazab hai bhai’

Randeep Hooda, who has been preparing for his upcoming movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar, said in a recent interview that he has lost 18kg for his role in the biopic. In a recent Instagram post, Randeep Hooda also shared a glimpse of his massive physical transformation as he flaunted his toned body in a selfie. Read more: Randeep Hooda transforms into Savarkar, fans call it 'perfect casting'

Earlier in March, Randeep had announced his next film based on the life of Veer Savarkar. Following his announcement, the actor has been busy with the project directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Randeep had posted a mirror selfie of him posing inside an elevator. He wrote in the caption, “We all need a lift at times." He added the hashtag ‘prep’ to his caption.

Many fans reacted to Randeep’s weight loss and look in the photo in which the actor showed off his physique in a green vest paired with blue pants. He also wore black sunglasses and a hat. A fan wrote, “Gazab hai bhai (this is amazing, brother).” Another one said, “That’s a cool look on someone so hot.” Many others left fire emojis on Randeep’s post.

Randeep Hooda grabbed attention for his recent weight loss.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Randeep opened up about his weight loss, and said, “I am 18 kilos down already.” The actor also spoke about how sports helped him in the process as he often gains and loses weight for roles. “I am able to do these fluctuations with my body because I am inherently a sportsperson. I feel your body should be in an active space because that is what you are. Your body is the only instrument you own,” Randeep said in the same interview.

This is not the first time the actor underwent a massive physical transformation. Earlier, Randeep had reportedly lost around 18 kilos in just 28 days for his role in the 2016 film Sarbjit. The biopic also featured Aishwarya Rai, and was directed by Omung Kumar.

In May, on the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti (the activist’s 139th birth anniversary), Randeep had revealed his first look from Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Taking to Instagram, Randeep had shared a poster of the film, which showed him as Veer Savarkar. He wore a cap, round-rimmed glasses and a moustache in the photo. The actor wrote in the caption, “This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.